"The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, signed an order to award an expert of the inter-district division of the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol, Police Senior-Lieutenant Igor Krotyuk, who had made a decisive contribution to solving a series of particularly grave crimes," said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

Since 2014, in different parts of Sevastopol, an unknown man committed a number of sexual offenses against female residents of the city, including minors. It became possible to establish the identity of the suspect thanks to the attentiveness and responsible attitude to the service of police Senior-Lieutenant Igor Krotyuk. It was him who managed to find the key evidence during the work as part of the investigative and operational group at the scene of one more crime.

Police established that the offender had entered the girl's home, opening the door from the inside with a key she had left in the keyhole. The expert realized that the criminal could reach the key only through a nearby window, after removing the mosquito net. After examining it carefully, the policeman found a trace of a finger, suitable for identification. A similar fingerprint was found in the departmental fingerprinting database. This made it possible to identify the suspect within the shortest time feasible and to detain him.

In addition, the work of Igor Krotyuk made possible the identification of the place from which the offender was watching the victim. There were found and seized items suitable for a genetic study. In the course of the study, there was established a coincidence with the tracks collected earlier. Thus, the involvement of the detainee in committing 19 episodes of illegal activity was confirmed.

“When I realized that I had come out on the trail of the criminal, I experienced strong emotions. I realized that our city would breathe calmly: our girls, wives, mothers. You know, it feels like you have been doing a good job from start to finish,” the policeman said.

The criminal case was instituted on the grounds of crimes under Articles 131 and 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and was investigated by officers of the central office of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. It is currently pending in the Balaklavsky District Court in Sevastopol.

The Chief of the regional police administration, Police Major-General Pavel Gishchenko, told about the achievements of the expert during his trip to Sevastopol. Vladimir Kolokoltsev instructed to nominate the distinguished employee for a departmental award of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

“By order of the Minister of internal affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, an expert of the inter-district division of the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol, Police Senior-Lieutenant Igor Krotyuk, was awarded for his professional skills, which allowed to solve a number of serious high-profile crimes. In the near future he will be handed an officer's dagger,” Irina Volk said.