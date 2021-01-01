Today, the Russian MIA's draft law “On the conditions for entry (exit) and stay (residence) in the Russian Federation of foreign citizens and stateless persons” has been posted on the Federal Portal of draft regulations (http://regulation.gov.ru/). The document was developed in accordance with paragraph 4 of the Implementation Plan of measures for implementation in 2020-2022 of the Concept of the State Migration Policy of the Russian Federation for 2019 – 2025, approved by the Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation of February 22, 2019 No. 265-r.

The drafting of the federal law is conditioned by the need for a comprehensive and systematic approach to improving the legal regulation in the migration sphere.

The draft federal law aims to improve the quality of legal regulation in the field of migration, create mechanisms of cooperation with public bodies that are clear for the implementation by physical and legal persons, as well as to ensure the widespread introduction of modern information technologies in the procedures for the implementation of public functions and the provision of public services in the sphere of migration.

The document examines the public relations that develop over the receipt (loss) by foreign citizens of the right to enter and stay in the territory of the Russian Federation, and the related duties of foreign citizens, citizens of the Russian Federation and organizations. The circumstances excluding foreign nationals stay in the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as conditions that are important for the admission of foreign nationals to participate in labor, civil law, educational and other sectoral relations, are reflected. The draft federal law provides for the establishment of:

- the order of foreign nationals’ entry into the Russian Federation and departure from the Russian Federation;

- migration regimes in the Russian Federation;

- the order of foreign nationals' registration with the migration register;

- measures regulating the access of foreign nationals to work;

- mechanisms of administrative supervision over the legality of foreign nationals stay (residence) in the Russian Federation;

- administrative measures applied to foreign nationals.

However, the draft federal law proposes a number of fundamentally new approaches, in particular:

1. During the permitted period of stay, foreign nationals are given the opportunity to change the purpose of their stay without leaving the Russian Federation.

2. A registry of unscrupulous invitees is to be introduced.

3. Three migration regimes of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation are established, under which foreign nationals will be able to legally stay in the territory of the Russian Federation:

- Short-term stay (no more than ninety days in total during the calendar year);

- Long-term stay (over ninety days in total during the calendar year without obtaining a permanent residence permit);

- Permanent residence (indefinite).

It is proposed to exclude the use of a temporary residence permit in the Russian Federation.

4. Labor migration will be regulated on the basis of two information resources: the electronic register of employers attracting foreign workers and the register of foreign workers.

Foreign nationals, regardless of the order of entry into the Russian Federation, will have the right to work both with legal entities, individual entrepreneurs and individuals, paying individual income tax in the form of a fixed down payment. In addition, foreign nationals will be able to work as “self-employed” or carry out economic activities as an entrepreneur without the formation of a legal entity.

5. It is proposed to significantly expand the range of instruments to regulate the market for the admission of foreign nationals to the labor market, while increasing the flexibility and socio-economic validity of the measures applied.

6. Instead of the function of federal state control (oversight) in the field of migration to define the set of measures carried out by the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation aimed at ensuring the compliance by foreign nationals, individuals, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs with the migration legislation, the draft introduces the concept of “administrative supervision of the legality of foreign nationals' stay (residence) in the Russian Federation”.

7. In order to ensure the unconditional fulfillment by foreign nationals of administrative coercion measures applied to them, to prevent these persons from committing new offences, a new law-enforcement regime is proposed – the “controlled stay”.

8. It is also planned to enshrine the requirement that foreign nationals sign a loyalty agreement, which is a formal informed agreement with the provision that the conditions under which the entry into the Russian Federation is allowed, imply the compliance with the Constitution of the Russian Federation and the law, abstaining from actions that harm the Russian Federation and its citizens, and that violation of the relevant prohibitions may result in denial of the right to enter or loss of the rights to enter and stay in the Russian Federation.

9. In order to streamline the concept-category apparatus, instead of two separate concepts of “administrative expulsion” and “deportation” a generalized concept of “expulsion” is introduced – i.e. a system of state enforcement measures that ensure the removal of a foreign national outside the Russian Federation.

10. In order to eliminate the duplicative grounds for the application of various coercive measures, the draft federal law does not provide for the institution of “decision on non-permitting the entry”. Thus, the draft federal law excludes the need to make a decision on any measure of coercion on the basis of an earlier decision on the application of another coercion measure.

11. The decision on the undesirability of the stay (residence) is to be retained only for foreign nationals outside the territory of the Russian Federation whose entry into the Russian Federation creates or may pose a threat to constitutionally important values.

12. A differentiated approach is being taken in deciding whether to impose coercive measures related to restricting the entry to the Russian Federation, taking into account the identity of a foreign national and the circumstances of the committed offence.

13. To provide the state authorities with sufficient information on the migration situation in the Russian Federation, its development prospects, as well as for the purpose of making appropriate management decisions, the draft lays the legal foundations for information and analytical support of the migration policy.

14. In order to ensure the national interests of the Russian Federation in the information space by the state authorities, the federal law provides for the formation of the main areas of information policy in the field of migration.

The publication of the submitted legislation entails the need to recognize as expired federal laws of July 25, 2002 No. 115-FZ “On the legal status of foreign nationals in the Russian Federation” and of July 18, 2006 No. 109-FZ “On the migration registration of foreign nationals and stateless persons in the Russian Federation”, as well as amendments and additions to the previously issued regulations.