“Criminal Investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Department for the Admiralteisky District of the city of St. Petersburg on hot tracks detained a previously convicted man without a certain place of residence, suspected of robbery attacks.

It was preliminarily established that the offender attacked a pensioner in the area of Staro-Petergofsky Avenue. He approached her from the back, tore off her neck a gold chain with a pendant and fled in an unknown direction. From the sharp push by the attacker, the woman fell on the asphalt, after which she could not recover for a long time.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Department for the Admiralteisky District of the city of St. Petersburg instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 161 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The suspect pleaded guilty, and also said that he had managed to sell the stolen chain to the pawnshop. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

To date, the circumstances of several more thefts of jewelry committed by the defendant earlier in the Krasnoselsky District have been established.

Currently, further operative investigative steps are being taken to establish other episodes of the unlawful activity,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.