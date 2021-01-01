“Today, in Budapest, Dmitry Chertok was handed over to officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the Russian FPS for delivery to Moscow. He has been charged of committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.
In October 2018, the businessman was put on the international wanted list on the basis of a request of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport in the Central Federal District. He is accused of fraudulently acquiring debt obligations of a number of companies to Vnukovo Investment Company totaling about 80 million.
Hiding from criminal prosecution, the defendant left Russia. As a result of operational activities organized through Interpol channels, he was detained in Hungary in August 2019. The extradition took place,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.
