“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the FPS of Russia, a Russian citizen Dmitry Scherbakov was extradited from the Kingdom of Spain. He was put on the international wanted list on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow. He is accused of fraud committed by an organized group on a very large scale.

According to the investigation, the offender by deception has achieved the unjustified inclusion of the commercial organization headed by him in the process of procurement of equipment for a power grid company. As a result of the transaction, the equipment was sold at an inflated price. The damage amounted to about 1.2 billion rubles.

The defendant left Russia and was announced wanted by Interpol in 2014. Two years later he was detained in Spain and today handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies for delivery to Moscow,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.