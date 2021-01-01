The unit for investigation of the organized criminal activities of the Investigation Department of the of the MIA for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), completed the investigation of a criminal case charging a resident of the Moscow Region and three residents of Yakutsk aged from 30 to 32 of drug trafficking on a large and particularly large scale and participation in a criminal community. They were charged of committing a series of crimes stipulated by paragraphs “a”, “d” and parts 4 and 5 of Art. 228.1, part 3 of Art. 30. paragraphs “a”, “d” of part 4 of Art. 228.1, part 2 of Art. 210 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The investigation found that the two defendants from November 2019 to July 2020 were members of a criminal community specializing in the distribution of drugs. Acting on behalf of two on-line stores, the offenders involved other local residents and distributed prohibited substances in the territory of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Orel Region in a non-contact way. At the same time, one of the defendants provided illegal shipment from the Moscow Region to the city of Yakutsk of wholesale batches of drugs, hiding them in plaster busts.

In total, 8 citizens were identified by the police, each of whom played a special role in the criminal scheme for the sale of drugs – from the interregional sender to warehouses and cache-fillers. They used anonymous messengers to ensure thorough secrecy. In respect of other defendants, criminal cases have been singled out in separate proceedings.

Illegal activities of drug traffickers were suppressed by officers of the drug control division of the Russian Interior Ministry “Yakutsky” last summer. The offenders were caught red-handed while arranging new caches.

During searches of the places of residence and during personal searches of the defendants, as well as from the caches arranged by them in the cities of Yakutsk and Orel, law enforcement officers seized prepared for sale drugs of synthetic origin with a total weight of more than 1 kilogram.

The criminal case with the approved indictment has been submitted to court for consideration on the merits.

One of the defendants applied for a jury trial.

The sanctions of the incriminated articles provide for a maximum penalty of up to life imprisonment.