In the course of operational and search activities, officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region, together with officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kamensky”, revealed a fact of fictitious registration of foreign nationals.

As the police found out, a woman for a long time registered foreign citizens in her house, but did not provide actual residence, which led to a fictitious registration of more than 700 people. During searches of the place of residence of the suspect the police found and seized more than a thousand forms of registration at the place of residence. As operatives found out, 10 to 15 people were registered at the address every month.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kamensky” instituted a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”.