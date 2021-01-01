In the course of operational and search activities, officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region, together with officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kamensky”, revealed a fact of fictitious registration of foreign nationals.
As the police found out, a woman for a long time registered foreign citizens in her house, but did not provide actual residence, which led to a fictitious registration of more than 700 people. During searches of the place of residence of the suspect the police found and seized more than a thousand forms of registration at the place of residence. As operatives found out, 10 to 15 people were registered at the address every month.
The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kamensky” instituted a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.