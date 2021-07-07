Floods, provoked by heavy torrential rains, hit several districts of the Krasnodar Territory. In a matter of hours, up to two months of precipitation fell there, which led to flooding of houses and surrounding land-plots. In six municipalities the emergency regime has been introduced, and on federal highways, sections of roads have been washed away.

More than a hundred police officers together with rescuers work in flooded areas, helping victims to cope with the consequences of the disaster, and take all necessary measures for ensuring the safety of citizens. Police officers carry out search and rescue operations, ensure public order, traffic safety on evacuation routes and unhindered work of emergency services.

In a round-the-clock mode, the police patrol flooded areas to ensure law enforcement and the safety of citizens' property. Investigative and operational teams and immediate response teams have been strengthened, and applications and statements of offences made by citizens have been promptly reviewed, including statements on property damage and the loss of documents in connection with the current emergency.

Police precinct officers make door to door rounds of the population living in the flooded zone in order to identify citizens in need of help. Officers of the migration unit, in their turn, advise residents on how to recover lost or damaged documents.

In the area of Jubgi the building of the police division got flooded, within the shortest time possible with the assistance of the Territorial GA, all necessary measures were taken to ensure the smooth operation of MIA services and units. In the foyer of the local kindergarten, police officers organized an around-the-clock temporary reception point for citizens.

The police continue to work in flooded areas, helping victims cope with the consequences of the disaster.