“Officers of the Division for of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Internal Affairs Department in the Tsentralny Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained a female courier who gave the customer a fake certificate of vaccination against the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The fake document was purchased for 3800 rubles via an ad on the Internet.

The detainee works for one of the delivery companies. According to her, they were daily brought sealed envelopes with certificates, which were then sent to customers.

Operatives conducted a search in the office of the organization on one of the central streets of Moscow. 20 envelopes with vaccination certificates were found. According to the results of the examination, all the seized medical documents were forged.

The Investigative Unit of the IA Department for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 327 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, necessary operational-search measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the episodes of the documents forgery, sale and use,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.