“The Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against seven members of an organized criminal group accused of committing crimes under articles 171.1, 171.3 and 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, the alleged organizer of the illegal activities rented a warehouse in the Kirovsky Administrative District of the city of Omsk. Then, together with his accomplices, he set up an industrial shop in the premises with the volume of production of at least 3,000 bottles of unmarked alcohol products per day. The offenders mixed ethanol with water and dyes, and then bottled it, pasting on the bottles labels with the logos of well-known foreign and domestic brands. At the same time, for the purpose of conspiracy, the defendants switched-on loud music, concealing the ringing of glass bottles.

In total, the defendants produced more than 12,000 bottles of alcohol products of various brands without marking. However, they did not have time to sell it, as they were detained by operatives of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Omsk.

In the warehouse, equipment used in the production, ready to sell alcohol, as well as 252 canisters of ethanol, 19,000 plastic caps, 46,000 empty glass bottles and labels were found.

The total value of the seized ethanol and produced unmarked alcohol and alcohol-containing products is almost 5 million rubles.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Kirovsky District Court of the city of Omsk for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.