“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region, with the assistance of the Ministry of Health of the regional government, detained a senior administrator of one of the polyclinics of the regional center. She is suspected of making forged covid-19 vaccination documents.

It has been preliminarily established that the offender, at the request of the citizens who turned for her services, issued to them certificates of vaccination against the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) with knowingly false information about the allegedly made vaccinations. To conceal the traces of the crime, the woman destroyed the unused drugs by pouring the vaccine down the drain.

For a fake document the administrator demanded from one and a half to three and a half thousand rubles. Police are now aware that more than 20 people have used her illegal services.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Leningradsky District of the city of Kaliningrad instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 327 of the Russian Criminal Code. The issue of selecting a preventive measure is being considered.

In addition, police officers will give a legal assessment of the actions of citizens who have used the illegal services. If facts of their use of forged documents are established, they will also be brought to justice,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.