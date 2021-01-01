Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Borzyansky District, Aleksey Tudayev and Vikhizkurban Zubayruev during service activities, felt acrid smoke when entering an apartment building in the city of Borzya. Law enforcement officers established the apartment from which the smell came. Knowing that a lonely 90-year-old veteran of the Great Patriotic War (WW II) lived in it, the police rushed to her rescue.

Finding an unlocked door, the guards of law and order entered the dwelling. In the kitchen, the police found a hot stove and a pan with a steaming molten plastic lid. Above the electric stove there hung a wooden kitchen cupboard, which was strongly heated by the stove. The police switched-off the power supply, opened all the windows in the apartment, found the sleeping mistress in the room and woke her up.

The elderly woman explained that because of her age she had forgotten to remove the pot and turn off the stove and went to bed. In addition, the veteran could not hear well and had a weak sense of smell, so she didn't smell the smoke.

The pensioner thanked the police officers for being there on time and for not passing by her apartment.