Officers of the Togliatti State Traffic Safety Inspectorate while on duty stopped a foreign-made car at the “Rubezh” checkpoint.

During the conversation with the police, a female passenger born in 1996, who was in the vehicle, became nervous. The police decided to search her and the driver born in 1993. During the personal search, in the presence of the attesting witnesses, from the girl's bag, the police seized several plastic bags with a powdered substance.

Traffic police inspectors passed the information to the duty-unit of the Internal Affairs Division. An investigative team arrived to the scene. The seized substance was sent to the forensic unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti. The study showed that the seized substance was a drug – mephedrone with a total weight of 2,900 grams, and N-methylephedron with a total weight of 348.82 grams.

The detainees live in the city of Ufa and do not work anywhere. The woman had no previous convictions and the man had been prosecuted for drug trafficking. According to the police, the citizens purchased drugs on the Internet and planned to sell them subsequently through caches in the territory of the Republic of Crimea.

The Investigation Division for the Investigation of Crimes Committed in the Territory of the Komsomolsky District of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti, instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 3 of Art. 30, part 5 of Art. 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanctions of this article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to a life term.

At the request of the investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure against the detainees. The investigation is on-going.