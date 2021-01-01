As a result of the complex of operational and investigative measures carried out by officers of the ES&CC Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region, in cooperation with colleagues from the regional FSB departments, a fact of theft of funds in a particularly large amount during the cleaning of soil contaminated with petroleum products was revealed.

Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Liskinsky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that in 2018, the 46-year-old head of a commercial company, using his official position, stole 10.3 million rubles at the implementation of the contract to carry out clean-up of the territory contaminated with petroleum products in the Liskinsky District.

According to the contract and license requirements, the suspect undertook to deliver the contaminated soil to the site of disposal and neutralization of waste. Instead, the defendant placed 14 tons of oil-contaminated soil at a solid waste site in the Liskinsky District, not intended for the purpose. The defendant entered deliberately false information about the transportation of waste to the place of neutralization with their subsequent disposal in the acts of work performed.

On the basis of the submitted documents, the suspect received from the customer the agreed amount, including 10.3 million rubles for transporting the waste to the place of disposal.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. For committing that unlawful act the Law provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.