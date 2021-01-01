Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Usinsk have instituted four criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under part 5 of Art. 327 and part 1 of Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Thus, the defendant in one of the criminal cases independently produced a certificate on the results of testing for the presence of coronavirus infection for 11 employees of an enterprise. He submitted the knowingly forged document to the organization, after which the workers were allowed to continue working. The man without a previous criminal record was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 5 of Art. 327 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Another defendant obtained from an unknown person the results of rapid tests for antibodies to COVID-19, as well as testing by the PCR method. According to the documents, he had antibodies to coronavirus infection and no coronavirus RNA. The documents, as well as receipts for payment, were provided by the suspect to the organization where he worked. Based on that, over 6,000 rubles were transferred to his account.

The investigation continues.