Today, in the village of Pokrovskoye of the Neklinovsky District of the Rostov Region, there has taken place a solemn handing of Russian passports to citizens who have decided to obtain citizenship of the Russian Federation as part of the implementation of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of April 24, 2019 No. 183 “On the definition for humanitarian purposes of the category of persons entitled to apply for citizenship of the Russian Federation following a simplified procedure”.

One of the participants of the event, Daria Glotova, became the owner of the jubilee, half-millionth passport of a Russian citizen, issued to persons defined by this decree.

The ceremony of handing the passports was held by the head of the division of issuing passports of Russian Federation citizens of the Department for Admission to Citizenship of the Russian Federation and the issuance of passports to a separate category of citizens for humanitarian purposes of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region, Police Lieutenant-Colonel Victoria Grigoryeva. “Getting a Russian Federation passport imposes certain responsibilities – to be decent, law-abiding and benefiting the state and society,” she said.

In a solemn atmosphere, the participants of the event voiced the words of the Oath, vowing to respect the Constitution and laws of the Russian Federation, to defend the freedom and independence of the country.

“It is a great honor for me to become a citizen of Russia, and the fact that my passport turned out to be a jubilee one was a pleasant surprise for me. I promise to be faithful to the country, to respect its culture, history and traditions,” Daria Glotova said.

The citizens who received the passports thanked the police officers of the Rostov Region for their professionalism and competent work.