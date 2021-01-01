“In the city of Shadrinsk, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region, with the power support of the SOBR of the regional department of the Rosgvardiya, detained Vyacheslav Pryamonosov, who had been on the federal wanted list for more than 15 years. He is a defendant in several criminal cases instituted in connection with the murders in the city of Shadrinsk in the early 2000s.

As a result of the carefully planned operation, Pryamonosov was detained by police officers in a wooded area, where he secretly went out for a walk at night. He is currently in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.