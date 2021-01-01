“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory suppressed the illegal trafficking of the precious metal.

During the search operations, officers of the ES&CC Department, together with Traffic Police inspectors of the GA for the Territory and colleagues from the Rosgvardiya on the federal highway Chita-Irkutsk stopped a car driven by a resident of Chita. In the salon of the foreign car, the police found and seized five metal ingots, four of which were disguised as souvenirs. According to the expert's conclusion, the seized metal is gold weighing more than 1.8 kg, its value exceeds eight million rubles.

Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Chita District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part. 4 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

During the search of the citizen's residence, a scattered brown substance weighing about a kilogram and about 150 grams of metal alloys was seized, which were sent for examination.

Currently, necessary investigative and operational measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the defendant’s illegal activities, including the places of purchase and possible sale of the precious metal are being taken,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.