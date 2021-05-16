In accordance with the resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation of May 16, 2021 No. 822 “On the approval of the rules of departure from the Russian Federation of foreign nationals and stateless persons who have arrived in the Russian Federation as spectators of the UEFA European Football Championship 2020, and on the invalidation of the resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 20, 2019 No. 1731” foreign citizens and stateless persons who have arrived as spectators of the championship are obliged to leave the territory of the Russian Federation no later than July 12, 2021 inclusive.

Their continued stay in the Russian Federation, in the absence of other legal grounds, entails liability in accordance with the current legislation.

It should be noted that foreign nationals who have entered the Russian Federation with a Fan ID as spectators of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, are not covered by the provisions of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of June 15, 2021 No. 364 “On temporary measures to settle the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation during the period of overcoming the consequences of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)”, in the part of the extension of the temporary stay of foreign nationals.