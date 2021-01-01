As part of the All-Russian action “Civil Monitoring” a member of the Public Council of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Belovsky” Yana Savochkina together with the Chief of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Belovsky” Police Colonel Andrey Varlamov visited the registration and examination division of the traffic police. They checked the quality and availability of public services provided to the population by the traffic police.

Yana Savochkina and Andrey Varlamov paid attention to the stands in the hall of the unit, where the order and benefits of obtaining public services electronically were explained. They watched the work of the electronic queue management system, and made sure that it took just a few minutes from receiving a ticket to a visit to the office. The inspectors spoke with visitors who confirmed the convenience of such a system and the time savings it provided.

In addition, Yana Savochkina and Andrey Varlamov checked the organization of work of the migration division. The Chief of the Division for Migration Issues Police Major Tatiana Ulybina told about the order of providing state services and the advantages of applying through a single portal of state services. The inspectors got familiarized with the working conditions of the staff and conducted a survey of citizens who applied to the migration division for government services. All visitors noted the absence of queues and efficiency of the procedure for receiving and issuing documents.

A member of the Public Council of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Belovsky”, appraised positively the work on providing state services to the population and noted the correct and polite treatment of citizens by police officers.