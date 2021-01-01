Operatives of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, in the course of operational search activities revealed a fact of appropriation of funds by an employee of a general educational institution in the Mozdoksky District.

It was established that in 2014, holding the office of the chief accountant of one of the schools of the Mozdoksky District, the suspect got a part-time job of an accountant in another educational institution and unlawfully accrued to herself a full-time salary instead of 0.5. Until 2018, the offender formed applications for salaries and overstated the amount of her monthly remuneration for work.

It was also found that from 2017 to 2020 in a similar way the woman had appropriated the money of another school.

As a result of the suspect's illegal actions, a total of more than 650,000 rubles were unjustly paid out.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the chief accountant on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Art. 160 of the Russian Criminal Code “Misappropriation or Embezzlement”. The financier faces a sentence of up to six years in prison.