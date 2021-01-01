The investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory completed the criminal investigation against 17 residents of the Kuban area aged from 23 to 60 and a 43-year-old resident of the Stavropol Territory on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 159, parts 3 and 4 of Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud” and “Fraud in receipt of benefits”.

According to investigators, a 47-year-old resident of the city of Apsheronsk – the director of a commercial organization engaged in the issuance of targeted loans for the purchase of housing, and her accomplices through advertising on the Internet found women who wanted to cash the maternity capital, and then concluded fictitious loan agreements with them.

Documents with knowingly false information about the loan were sent by the offenders to the offices of the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation to get a compensation. Some of the money received was given to the owners of the maternity capital certificates, the rest was distributed among the offenders.

Thus, from December 2016 to June 2017, the defendants illegally cashed 22 state certificates for maternal capital, stealing more than 9 million rubles from the budget.

The investigation also found that the members of the organized group when applying for social benefits – maternal capital funds, committed the theft of funds of a credit consumer cooperative amounting to more than 2 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, with regard to the leader of the organized group the court applied a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, with regard to four of the group participants – in the form of house arrest and prohibition of certain actions, with regard to the rest of the defendants – in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.