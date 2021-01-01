“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, together with colleagues from the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, with the participation of the special purpose unit “Grom”, suppressed a channel supplying synthetic drugs and psychostimulants to the region.

As a result of operational search activities in the parking lot near the warehouse of a transport company in the city of Irkutsk, the police detained a man. In his car, police officers found in a music column a cache containing a powdery substance. According to the results of the analysis, the seized substance is cocaine weighing more than 300 grams. Its value at black market prices can exceed 3.5 million rubles. In addition, the cache contained about 5 kilograms of unidentified substances and tablets, which were sent for analysis.

According to investigators, the offender purchased drugs in the city of St. Petersburg for subsequent sale on the territory of the regional center through caches. Police located three caches where they found bundles with synthetic drugs.

The GA for Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region instituted three criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and another one under Articles 30 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure against the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.