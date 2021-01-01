“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow, in cooperation with Group-IB specialists, suppressed the activities of an organized group specializing in the remote theft of citizens' money.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders placed ads on the sale of real estate, premium cars and medical masks on popular Internet sites. The citizens interested in those proposals were asked by the accomplices to confirm their solvency. To do this, they were asked to transfer a certain amount to one of their acquaintances or relatives, using certain payment systems. And then give the seller a receipt for the financial transaction.

Subsequently, after learning the personal data of the transfers' recipients, the accomplices produced in their names fake passports, with which they visited credit and financial organizations and withdrew money from accounts of citizens.

Seven criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime provided for in Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were subsequently merged into one proceeding.

As a result of operational and investigative activities in the city of Moscow, as well as the Moscow, Saratov and Volgograd regions, officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department with the participation of the Rosgvardiya detained nine suspects. Four suspects were placed to custody. With respect to the rest a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The actual residences of the suspects were subjected to searches, during which forged passports, stamps, temporary residence forms of citizens, bank and SIM cards, computer equipment and communications equipment of evidentiary importance for criminal cases were found and seized.

There are grounds to believe that the detainees could be involved in more than 30 similar crimes committed in Moscow and the Moscow Region. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.