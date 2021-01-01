In June this year, officers of the Drug Control Sub-Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti received operational information that a native of the Republic of Chuvashia, born in 1969, temporarily residing in Togliatti, could be involved in the illegal sale of drugs in the city of Togliatti and the Samara Region.

While checking the information received, the suspect was detained near a residential building on the Sportivnaya Street in Togliatti while laying a package of powdered substance in a pre-prepared cache. In the presence of attesting witnesses, the package was seized and sent for examination to the Forensic Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti. The results of the study showed that the seized substance contained composition the drug mephedrone weighing 0.58 grams.

During the search conducted at the detainee's temporary residence, another package containing a white powdery substance was found and seized in the presence of the attesting witnesses. As a result of the expert study, it was established that the seized drug was a derivative of N-methylephedron with a total weight of over 500 grams. During the interrogation, the suspect told the police that he had purchased drugs via the Internet for further sale through the caches.

The Investigation Division for the Investigation of Crimes Committed in the Territory of the Avtozavodsky District of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti, instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 3 of Art. 30, part 5 of Art. 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanctions of the article provide for a maximum penalty of up to life imprisonment. At the request of the investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure against the suspect.

The police are now establishing the channel of drug supply to the region and investigating all the circumstances of the unlawful act.