Currently, the defendants have been indicted and the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

In the summer of 2018, officers of the 6th Division of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kirov Region revealed a criminal group that systematically deceived residents of the city of Kirov with the aim of stealing money under the pretext of getting payment for medical services.

During the preliminary investigation conducted by investigators of the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kirov Region, it was established that the employees of the centers of the three LLCs, who were two residents of the city of Tyumen and the involved by them residents of the city of Kirov, through regular telephone notifications of residents of the city of Kirov and the region invited them to undergo a free diagnostics of their body. In the course of the stated procedure, they used devices that allegedly had diagnostic and therapeutic characteristics, and provided to visitors knowingly false information about the presence in them of a number of serious diseases. After that, they offered to undergo paid medical procedures on supposedly modern medical equipment to cure those imaginary diseases.

Thus, the defendants, in the absence of a license to carry out medical activities, as well as in the absence of medical education, committed deception of about 175 people. According to the investigation, the victims' money totaling at least 14 million rubles was stolen.

Currently, the investigation of the criminal case is over, 13 defendants are charged on the grounds of crimes under part of Art. 210 of the Russian Criminal Code and part 4 of Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. The indictment was approved by the deputy prosecutor of the Kirov Region, and the criminal case was sent to the Pervomaysky District Court for consideration on the merits.