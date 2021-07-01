Today, the Russian MIA's draft order on the approval of the Education Order “On the procedure of formation and organization of work of commissions for the allocation of quotas on the issuance of temporary residence permits to foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation” has been posted on the Federal Portal of draft regulations (http://regulation.gov.ru/).

The draft order has been developed to implement the provisions of the Federal Law of July 1, 2021 No. 274-FZ “On amending the Federal Law on the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation” and the Federal Law “On State Fingerprint Registration in the Russian Federation”.

Thus, under the said Federal Law, paragraph 2 of Article 6 of the Federal Act of 25 July 2002 No. 115-FZ “On the legal status of foreign nationals in the Russian Federation” is supplemented with provisions stipulating that the commissions formed in the regions of the Russian Federation for the purpose of distributing quotas for the issuance of temporary residence permits to foreign nationals and stateless persons in the Russian Federation are formed by the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA.

On the basis of these changes, the Russian MIA's draft the order defining the sequence of steps of the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA at the regional level on the formation and organization of the work of commissions on the allocation of quotas for the issuance of temporary residence permits to foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation.

The commissions shall be formed by the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA annually from representatives of the territorial body of the Russian MIA at the regional level, as well as representatives of the interested territorial bodies of the federal executive authorities and state authorities of the region of the Russian Federation.

The commission is charged with considering issues related to the allocation of quotas for the issuance of temporary residence permits to foreign nationals and stateless persons in the Russian Federation, on the basis of applications received from foreign nationals and stateless persons on the allocation of a quota for issuing to a foreign national or a stateless person of a temporary residence permit in the Russian Federation, as well as the allocation of a reserve quota.