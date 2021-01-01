“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, took part in the unveiling of a memorial in the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol dedicated to officers of the internal affairs bodies – defenders of the city during the Great Patriotic War. The governor of the city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, was present at the event,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The Minister announced the creation of the monument in September last year during the presentation to the relatives of the defender of Sevastopol Vasily Buzin of documents for his awards – the Order of the Red Star and the medal “For the Defense of Sevastopol”.

“Less than a year ago, during my visit to Sevastopol, we talked about the colossal archival work that allowed to establish the names of police officers who had defended the city and died during the war. We also planned to create a memorial in their honor. And today we are unveiling it,” the Chief of the Russian MIA said, addressing the audience.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev stressed the great patriotic importance of the ceremony and the continuity of generations of defenders of law and order, noted the participation of not only police officers, but also students of cadet classes of internal affairs bodies, as well as relatives of the fallen militiamen. Among them – a policeman of a detached platoon of the Police Patrol Service Aleksandr Starchenkov. His great-grandfather, Semyon Voronyatov, a militiaman of the city militia division, was killed in December 1941 in the battle for Sevastopol. Now his surname is engraved in gold letters on the slab of the memorial.

“Our country has always been a multi-ethnic family. An evidence of this are the names of representatives of different nations on these granite slabs. We have learned about the fate of many of them only recently. Symbolically, the memorial, in the center of which there is a sculpture of police captain Vasily Buzin, opens on July 2. It was on this day in 1942 that he died on the last line of defense, having fulfilled his duty to the end,” the Minister said.

The Chief of the Agency thanked all those who participated in the creation of the monument and expressed confidence that it will take its rightful place among the monuments of the city.