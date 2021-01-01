Today, within the framework of his working trip to the city of Sevastopol, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, took part in the presentation of the book “The Fallen Sevastopol Garrison”. The event took place at the People's Museum of the Sevastopol Police (Militia) named after M.S. Kazakevich.

The new book, dedicated to the exploits of militia officers in the defense of the city-hero in 1941 – 1942, was presented by its authors – local historian Aleksandr Nemenko and the chief curator of the funds of the museum of the MIA of Russia Administration for Sevastopol Olga Kashitsina. They noted that from the first day of the war by the order of the Chief of the Sevastopol city police division Vasily Buzin, the privates and the commanding staff of the internal affairs bodies was transferred to the barracks and took part in the defense. Thanks to the painstaking archival work, 138 previously unknown names of the dead police officers have been identified to date, and their total list has grown to 251.

The Minister of Internal Affairs presented Olga Kashitsina with the Honorary Certificate of the Russian MIA, and Aleksandr Nemenko – with the Russian MIA badge “For the assistance to the MIA”.

In addition, Vladimir Kolokoltsev visited the Hall of Honor of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol, created this year, and also familiarized himself with the work of the duty-unit of the MIA Administration, which had been recently connected to the “Safe City” system. Then the Chief of the Agency held a meeting with the leadership of the regional police, during which he stressed the importance of coordinated and effective work of the internal affairs bodies during the preparation and holding of the elections of deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation of the VIII convocation.