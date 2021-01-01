The unit for investigation of organized criminal activity of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against three men who for 4 years had been engaged in illegal banking activities as part of an organized group.

During the investigation it was established that more than 20 individuals registered as individual entrepreneurs, who had opened more than 150 settlement and personal bank accounts, were involved in the illegal activities.

For monetary remuneration the money received from “customers” in non-cash form was cashed out by members of the organized group and handed over to customers, thereby executing illegal banking transactions.

During 2016 – 2019, the defendants in the case extracted an income of more than 16 million rubles as a result of their criminal actions.

In the investigation of the criminal case, investigators of the Investigative Department together with officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region conducted a large amount of investigative and operational and search measures aimed at proving the involvement of persons in the commission of serious crimes as part of an organized group. The materials of the criminal case at the end of the investigation amounted to 85 volumes.

Currently, a criminal case charging members of the organized group of crimes under sub-items “a”, “b” of part 2 of Art. 172 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal banking”, part 2 of Art. 187 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Unlawful circulation of payment instruments”, has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. These articles presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.