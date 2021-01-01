The investigative unit of the Internal Affairs Division for the Narimanovsky District of the Astrakhan Region have completed the investigation of a multi-episode criminal case against a 35-year-old citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan accused of committing crimes under part 4 of Article 159, item “c” of part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation found that the man, through deception and abuse of trust, stole 4 million 605 thousand rubles from three women, residents of Narimanov, under the pretext of conducting a joint business. Thus, the offender borrowed money from them to build a cafe on the bank of the Volga river. He asked the women to give him the available cash and even take out bank loans. One of the victims was persuaded by the defendant to sell her Peugeot 308 car, and after that he secretly stole a washing machine, TV and water heater from her apartment.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.