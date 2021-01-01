Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Department “Krasnoyarskoye” appointed an administrative investigation against the director of the travel agency branch, who had posted a video on one of the social networks, which caused a wide public outcry.

As previously reported, the police initiated a check of the video. In the video, the woman told about her help to clients with a positive PCR test for COVID-19 to get a negative result of the repeat test.

At present, a case of administrative offence has been instituted against the director of a travel agency by officers of the unit for implementation of the administrative law of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye”. In her actions, there are signs of an administrative offense provided for in part 9 of Article 13.15 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation. As a result of the check, a decision will be made in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation.