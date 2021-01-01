“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow, together with colleagues from the district units, are actively working on identifying and suppressing facts of sale of medical documents related to the COVID-19 vaccination.

The measures taken have allowed to suppress the activities of the group, whose members are suspected of producing and selling forged documents of vaccination against the new coronavirus infection in the Moscow Region.

During the test purchase, Moscow operatives purchased on the Internet a fictitious certificate on the vaccination from COVID-19. The document contained an imprint of the seal and signatures of doctors of one of the polyclinics in Moscow.

The envelope with the certificate was received by the police from a courier of a delivery service. He explained that the parcel was transferred to him by a man near the business center on Bolshaya Tulskaya Street.

As a result of operational-search activities the Police identified the offenders and detained them. The alleged organizers of the channel for the sale of forged documents were two Muscovites.

According to preliminary data, the men made and filled out the certificates themselves, and then sold them through ads on the Internet and in one of the messengers.

More than 50 unfilled forms of certificates of vaccinations against COVID-19, as well as 20 seals and stamps of medical organizations, were found and seized in the office of the offenders on the Bolshaya Tulskaya Street.

The study found that the seized seals and stamps were forged. In addition, the imprints of seals on the certificates also did not correspond to the genuine seals.

Currently, with respect to the defendants a preventive measure has been selected in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

And in Zelenograd, the police revealed a fact of making and sale of a fake certificate about the presence of antibodies to the new coronavirus infection.

The courier, who delivered the document to the customer, was detained by the police near one of the shopping centers of Zelenograd. The certificate stating a high level of antibodies was issued in a commercial medical center without actual blood analysis. The forgery, which allows you to get an exemption from vaccination, was sold for 1785 rubles.

Searches were carried out in the clinic and laboratories that issued the document. The police found forms of certificates, which already had stamps and doctor's signatures. In addition, computer equipment, communication means, documentation and other items of evidentiary value have been seized.

Criminal proceedings were instituted by the investigation bodies on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Article 327 of the RF Criminal Code. Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.