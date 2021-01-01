“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar, detained suspects of the attack on a 95-year-old woman who had been a worker of the labor front during the war years, an honored cultural worker of the Russian Federation, a member of the Union of Journalists of the USSR.

According to preliminary information, the attackers – a 29-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife – were waiting for the pensioner in the entrance of the house where she lived. When the woman ascended to her floor, the accomplices pushed her into the apartment, where she was injured and tied up. Threatening with the use of an iron, the raiders took the savings of the victim in the amount of more than a million rubles and fled. They left the elderly woman bound and helpless.

The victim was found by a neighbor living on the same floor. She provided pre-medical assistance, called the police and a medical team. The victim told the police about the incident that had happened. Her testimony helped operatives identify the attackers.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were detained. During the search of their place of residence, some of the stolen money was seized.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part. 3 of Art. 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In connection with the newly established circumstances, the issue of the case requalification from Article 161 to Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is being considered. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.