“Officers of the Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control of the Russian MIA, together with colleagues from the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region, the MIA of Russia Division for the Rovensky District with the participation of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Department in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions, have suppressed a channel of drug smuggling into the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search activities in the Klinovy farm in the Belgorod Region, two citizens were detained. In their car, the police found about four kilograms of an unidentified substance packaged in 17 bundles. According to the results of forensic examination, some of the seized substance was recognized as a drug – marijuana. The study of the remaining substances found is ongoing.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Rovensky District of the Belgorod Region have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

It was preliminary established that the offenders delivered drugs to the territory of the Belgorod Region, walking through a section of the border between Ukraine and Russia. They planned to further transport drugs to the Moscow Region for sale.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure against the defendants. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.