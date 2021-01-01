The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against a 50-year-old man with a long criminal record. He has been charged of a series of frauds. The involvement of the offenders in 20 episodes of unlawful activity has been established. The total damage amounted to about 1.9 million rubles.

The investigation found that between March 2018 and July 2019, the man fraudulently stole money from four of his friends.

In most cases, the offender, referring to his alleged connections with the Customs Service, offered friends to buy confiscated goods at a price below the market price or to receive income from the sale of vehicles, subject to payment of the necessary paperwork. Victims, who considered such transactions profitable for themselves, willingly transferred money to the bank card numbers specified by the man. As a result, citizens were left without household and electronic equipment, did not receive income from the sale of vehicles, and also lost their savings.

In addition, the offender lured money from friends under the pretext of a difficult financial situation, rendering help in obtaining a foreign passport, buying diesel fuel at a low price or selling a car.

One of the victims was persuaded by the man that he would buy his foreign car at a price above the market value with the condition of deferring payment. After receiving the right to use the car, he sold it to a third party.

In all cases, the defendant acted for the purpose of personal enrichment, having no real opportunity to implement his promise.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.