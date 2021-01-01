As a results of operational and investigative measures carried out by officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory with the power support of the Rosgvardia fighters in the Primorsky Territory suppressed in the Spassky District, the activities of a group created by a local businessman. It was found that the head of a peasant farm, attracting low-income citizens, for a long time carried out the theft of budget funds allocated as part of the implementation of state programs to support agricultural producers.

Documenting the ownership of peasant-farms to third parties, the previously convicted resident of the Primorsky Territory provided to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Primorsky Territory fictitious documents on the implementation of investment projects for the creation and development of peasant farms and family livestock farms in the territory of the Spassky District. In fact, no activity was carried out by the dummy grant-recipients.

The budget of the Russian Federation suffered a damage of over 20 million rubles. The suspect disposed of the received budget funds at his own discretion.

Currently, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory detained the unlawful scheme organizer. The investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud committed on an especially large scale”. The sanction of the article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years with a fine. In order to compensate for the damage caused to the budget of the Russian Federation, the property of the defendant in the criminal case was seized.

The suspect already has a criminal record for committing a crime under Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “The use of violence against a representative of the authorities”. According to the court's decision, he was subjected to a measure of restraint - detention. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for him.

Нe citizen's involvement in other similar crimes is being checked.