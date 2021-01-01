On the basis of the Novoaltaisky Lyceum of Vocational Education, a discussion platform was organized based on the results of a survey of the population of the city of Novoaltaisk on the problem of drug addiction among young people.

The event was held as part of the socially significant project “Let's visit each other!”, implemented by the Novoaltaisk public organization “Mothers Against Drugs”.

The discussion was attended by specialists of the prevention system, interested in solving the problem of drug addiction and drug crime: from the drug control department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory, the youth department of the city administration of Novoaltaysk, the public organization “Mothers Against Drugs”, representatives of the drug posts of school No. 10 of Novoaltaysk, the Lyceum of Vocational Education, volunteers of the Youth Duma of the city, the priest of the St. George Church.

An officer of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory, Lieutenant Colonel of the Police Maksim Yanoshko, voiced statistics on crimes in the field of drug trafficking, informed his colleagues about preventive measures, which the police together with the public had conducted in the first half of the year in the cities and districts of the Territory.

Irina Ponkratyeva, chairperson of the Novoaltaisk public organization “Mothers Against Drugs”, who is a member of the Public Council of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory, stressed in her report the importance of the family and of spiritual and moral education in drug prevention.

Participants of the event discussed the results of an anonymous survey of young people (15-19 years old), as well as trends in the development of the drug situation in the Altai Territory and in the city of Novoaltaysk, in particular. During the event, the main directions for further preventive work among children and youth were developed.

Also, as part of the event, the head of the project “Let's visit each other!” awarded active participants and partners in the prevention of the risky behavior of young people.