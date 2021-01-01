In February 2021, two local residents filed with the duty-unit of police division No.1 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Vologda a report about the disappearance of jewelry and money from their apartments. In one case, the damage amounted to about 185,000 rubles, in the second – to 322,000 rubles. The victims lived in adjacent apartments in one of the houses on a street of the Yaroslavl regional center.

The Investigation Division No. 1 of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vologda instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”.

When inspecting the scene of the incidents, the police found that there had operated “professional” burglars who opened and closed the front doors of the apartments with the help of jimmies. One of the victims provided police with records of a hidden CCTV camera installed in the apartment, which had caught the sight of two offenders.

As part of the operational and investigative measures carried out by criminal investigation officers of police division No.1 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vologda together with officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region, the identity of the thieves was established. They were natives of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the available operational information, one of the defendants born in 1984 was staying in one of the southern regions of Russia. In the course of a business trip, officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Vologda Region detained the suspect in Krasnodar and delivered him to Vologda for investigative actions.

The detainee has been interrogated and charged with two episodes of committed burglaries. At the request of the investigator, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the 36-year-old man.

The location of the second offender is being established, he is included in the federal wanted list.

The criminal investigation continues. The suspects are being checked for involvement in the commission of similar crimes in the city of Vologda and the Vologda Region.