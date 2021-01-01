“Based on the results of the check of the complaint received from a Krasnoyarsk resident Lubov Shendeleva, the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the annual special program “Direct Line with Vladimir Putin” the woman reported threats from unknown people who had tried to fraudulently steal her money.

Currently there take place the necessary investigative actions and operational activities aimed at establishing and detaining all the persons involved in the illicit activities. The investigation was taken under control by the leadership of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.