The police officers together with a representative of the Public Council under the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” checked the compliance with the migration legislation rules in the Tsentralny District of the Territorial center.

Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” on a permanent basis carry out the monitoring and supervisory activities to ensure strict compliance with the requirements of migration legislation by foreign citizens, stateless persons and economic entities engaged in the attraction and use of foreign labor.

In one of the markets of the territorial center, the police, together with a representative of the Public Council Sergey Koenig, organized and conducted an unscheduled inspection in the places of possible labor activities of foreign nationals and stateless persons.

During the operational and preventive event, the city police checked the documents of 48 foreign nationals who were at the time of the inspection at one of the markets of the Tsentralny District, 8 of them were fingerprinted on the spot. As a result of the lack of documents at the time of the check, 5 people were taken to the police division to check the legality of their stay in the territory of the Russian Federation and their involvement in the commission of offences and crimes. Also, during the events the police used a search dog, focused on the search for prohibited substances.

In addition, traffic inspectors checked the documents of vehicle drivers. Traffic police have drawn up 16 reports on administrative offences, including under Article 12.6. of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation “Violation of the rules of the use of seat belts or motorcycle helmets” - 9 protocols under Article 12.7. of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation “Driving a vehicle by a driver who does not have the right to drive”. Two cars have been taken to a special parking lot.

The police officers will continue the work on the prevention of migration violations in the future.

Olga Romanenko, the Chief of the police division No. 1, demonstrated to the representative of the Public Council the possibilities of a staff bus, including the check of documents of foreign citizens and the check of their personalities in databases, without taking them to a police division.

As a result of the event, Sergey Rafaelyevich praised the work of the police officers, noting the polite and correct attitude to foreign citizens, well organized and coordinated work of police officers.