Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orel Region, in cooperation with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Kromsky District, suppressed the illegal activities of an organized group suspected of committing several illegal acts.

According to the investigation, a man born in 1982, acting as part of an organized criminal group that included his acquaintances born in 1981 and 1984 and other unidentified persons, being the driver of an organization located in the Kursk Region, between February and May 2021, transported compound feed from the Kromsky District to a farm in the Kursk Region. There he carried out incomplete unloading of the compound feed for further theft of the remaining good.

After that, in agreement with other members of the group, the man came to a pre-prepared storage premises on the territory of the urban settlement of Kromy, where they jointly unloaded the remaining compound feed and packaged it for further sale.

The offenders, according to the investigation, from February to May 2021, acting as part of an organized group, secretly stole more than 50 tons of compound feed, causing property damage to the organization totaling more than 1 million 120,000 rubles.

A criminal case has been instituted against the suspects by the investigative unit of the regional MIA Administration on the grounds of a crime under sub-items “a”, “b” of part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft.”

As a result of searches in residential premises, as well as in the cars belonging to the defendants born in 1981 and 1984. the police found and seized three guns, ammunition, as well as the narcotic drug marijuana weighing 38.6 and 35.4 grams, respectively, and the psychotropic substance amphetamine weighing 1.17 grams. Criminal cases were instituted against the suspects by the investigation team of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kromsky District and the Investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orel Region on the grounds of crimes provided for by parts 1 and 2 of Article 228of the Russian Criminal Code, part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the defendants have been indicted, a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest has been chosen against them. The investigation is underway.