The fifth meeting of the ANTI-Drug Working Group of the BRICS, attended by representatives of the Russian MIA, was held in the format of a video conference.

The heads of the relevant units of the competent authorities of the five countries of the BRICS discussed the drug situation in their countries, analyzed international and regional trends in the field of trafficking in drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors. Special attention was paid to the problem of drug trafficking using the Internet, measures were developed to counter the illegal financial flows associated with those crimes. There took place as well an exchange of best practices in countering the spread of drugs by sea and air transport.

The experts supported the continuation of cooperation in the above areas and expressed their commitment to the principles of the three basic UN anti-drug conventions.

A joint statement was adopted following the meeting.