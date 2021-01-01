“The convictions against two leaders and nine members of the criminal community, who were selling drugs on a particularly large scale, came into force. All of them were found guilty of particularly serious crimes under Articles 210 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The convicts were sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison.

The criminal community consisted of citizens of the republics of Tajikistan and Moldova, who carried out illegal activities between April and October 2017. The drugs were first delivered to the Moscow Region, where they were repacked into smaller batches, and then sold in a non-contact way through caches in other regions of Russia.

Structurally the criminal organization consisted of three independent organized groups that sold drugs to wholesale and retail buyers. Organizers of the criminal activity managed the units remotely, via telephone and Internet messengers. They also received payment for the supplied prohibited substances through electronic payment systems. The turnover of funds received from the drug trade exceeded 260 million rubles.

The activities of the international criminal community were suppressed by officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow in October of 2017. During the detention of the criminals, about 9 kg of drugs were withdrawn from illicit trafficking,

The offenders have been charged of 13 episodes of the illegal activity. In July 2020, the Babushkinsky District Court in Moscow handed down their convictions, which were left unchanged by the court of appeal of the Moscow City Court.

The verdicts have entered into legal force,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.