“Representatives of the Belgian competent authorities handed over to officers of the NCB of Interpol of the Russian MIA and the FPS of Russia two defendants in criminal cases of grave and especially grave crimes.

One of the extradited persons, Ekaterina Kholodkova, is charged of crimes under part 3 of Article 171.2 and part 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary data, from 2015 to 2019 she was the manager of an illegal gambling club located in the city of Voronezh. During that period of time, members of the criminal community, which included the defendant, managed to extract income in the amount of over 21 million rubles.

The defendant fled from law enforcement agencies and in April 2020, based on a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region, was put on the international wanted list. In July 2020, she was detained in Belgium.

The second defendant, Ali Ozdamirov, has been charged of crimes under part 1 of Article 209 and part 4 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In April 1996, Ozdamirov reportedly learned of a large sum of money to be transferred to a school in the village of Geldagan in the Chechen Republic to pay salaries to teachers and scholarships to students. Deciding to steal the money, he created an armed group.

On the eve of the receipt of funds to the school cash desk, at night the accomplices armed with Kalashnikovs, entered the building of the organization. In the morning, the offenders opened indiscriminate fire in the premises and stole more than 40 million rubles. During the attack, the citizens who were in the school suffered gunshot wounds and injuries. Subsequently, several attackers were detained and sentenced to long prison terms.

Ozdamirov fled from law enforcement agencies abroad, was announced wanted by Interpol and detained in Belgium.

The extradition took place,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.