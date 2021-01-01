From 21 to 25 June this year, the Subregional Anti-Drug Operation “Channel - Granite Bastion” was carried out in order to ensure collective security, improve the level of practical cooperation between the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and other countries to curb the channels of new psychoactive substances (NPS), drugs of opium and cannabis groups by the competent authorities of the member states of the CSTO. The International Coordination Headquarters (ICH) for the operation was deployed in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The event was attended by law enforcement agencies, border and customs authorities, security services, financial intelligence units of the CSTO member states.

The participants in the operation provided an opportunity to strengthen direct contacts among the competent bodies of the CSTO member states and the states of the Eurasian Region, to establish cooperation with colleagues from observer states, in order to coordinate their work and improve the effectiveness of cooperation.

The event was also attended by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Eurasian Group on Countering the Legalization of Criminal Proceeds and Terrorism Financing, the Committee of Heads of Law Enforcement Units of the CIS Customs Services, the Bureau for the Coordination of Combating Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Crimes in the CIS Member States, the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for the Control of Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Their Precursors.

The ICS participants visited the National Guard's Counter-Terrorism and Narcotics Training Centre of the Republic of Tajikistan, where they reviewed the work of the Drug Control Agency's cynological service under the President of Tajikistan (ADC of Tajikistan). Tajik experts have demonstrated practical actions of detaining armed drug traffickers.

The participants of the event also visited the “Nizhny Pyanj” border point, located on a drug-dangerous section of the Tajik-Afghan border, where they exchanged experience in the detection of drugs. The work of search equipment and search dogs has been demonstrated.

Joint work to strengthen and enhance the cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking will continue.

For reference:

More than 14.3 thousand officers of competent authorities were involved in the Subregional Anti-Drug Operation “Channel - Granite Bastion”. According to preliminary data, as a result of coordinated actions, about 5,036.3 kilograms of drugs were seized from illicit trafficking, including more than 4.8 kilograms of opium, 11 kilograms of hashish, 3.5 kilograms of heroin, 5 tons of marijuana, and 17 kilograms of synthetic drugs.

543 drug crimes were identified, as well as three cases of legalization of drug profits. 379 people have been brought to administrative responsibility for illegal drug operations. Eighty-three units of firearms and about 1,276,000 rounds of ammunition were seized.

During the operation, the financial intelligence units of the EAU member countries identified suspicious financial transactions allegedly related to the legalization of drug profits totaling about 3.43 million rubles.

In addition, international controlled deliveries have been carried out by competent authorities of the CSTO member states.