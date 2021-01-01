In the course of the implementation of operational and investigative measures, a local resident came to the attention of the Drug Control officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region, against whom important information was obtained, allowing to suspect the citizen of illegal activities. According to law enforcement officers, the suspect, acting as a “cache-filler”, sold drugs through caches.

The operatives decided to detain the citizen. At the location of the suspect, the police seized a mixture containing the psychotropic substance amphetamine with a total weight of about 169 grams. During the implementation of further measures, methamphetamine weighing more than 45 g was found.

A criminal case has been instituted on crime features stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 “Preparation for crime and attempted crime” and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as the illegal sale or transfer of narcotic containing plants or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof, containing narcotics or psychotropic substances”. Persons involved in the illegal activities are being identified.