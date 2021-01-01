Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” instituted a check of the video posted in one of the social networks. In this video, the director of one of the branches of a travel agency reports that she has provided assistance to customers with a positive result of the PCR test for coronavirus in obtaining a negative result of the same test necessary for going abroad.

As a result of the inspection, a decision will be made in accordance with the law.

Igor Komarov, a press officer at the MIA of Russia press center.