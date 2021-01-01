Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” instituted a check of the video posted in one of the social networks. In this video, the director of one of the branches of a travel agency reports that she has provided assistance to customers with a positive result of the PCR test for coronavirus in obtaining a negative result of the same test necessary for going abroad.
As a result of the inspection, a decision will be made in accordance with the law.
Igor Komarov, a press officer at the MIA of Russia press center.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.