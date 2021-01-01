The strategic meeting of the Group of Personal Representatives of the Heads of Governments of the Council of the Baltic Sea States on cooperation in combating the organized crime took place in the video conferencing format.

The event was attended by representatives of law enforcement agencies of 11 European countries. The Russian Federation was represented by the State Secretary - Deputy Minister of internal affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov, officers of the interested units of the Russian MIA, as well as representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

During the meeting, issues of practical cooperation were discussed. Counteraction to the commission of serious and particularly serious crimes has been recognized as a priority.

Igor Zubov focused the attention of foreign partners on the need to intensify cooperation in the fight against crimes committed using information technology, as well as against drug trafficking and illegal migration.

The meeting participants were invited to resume the practice of direct exchange of information among the police, customs and border services in order to effectively combat smuggling in the region.

The State Secretary - Deputy Minister expressed regret at the rise of protest movements in the EU countries, which involved attacks on police officers. He called on foreign colleagues to study the causes of such actions and to develop solutions to counter them.

At the meeting there has taken place the transition of the Chairmanship in the Group of Personal Representatives from Germany to Norway. The German partners summed up their chairmanship by presenting a brief report on the work done. In turn, the Norwegian side outlined its vision for the upcoming chairmanship and the main areas of further work in the format of the Group of Personal Representatives.