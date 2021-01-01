“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Pskov Region, the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region and officers of the FSB of Russia detained suspects in kidnapping and extortion.

In May this year, a local woman complained to the Pskov police division about the disappearance of her 27-year-old son, who had left his working place and did not return.

During the actions taken, police officers on the way out of the city in the woods found the car of the missing young man, in the cabin of which traces of blood were detected. An Investigator of the Investigation Department for the Pskov region of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of further operational and investigative measures, law enforcement officials found out that the citizen had been kidnapped. According to preliminary data, in the evening he was attacked by unknown people, beaten, forcibly put in a car and taken to the Leningrad Region at gunpoint.

For almost a month, the offenders kept the victim in private houses, and for the purpose of conspiracy they constantly moved from one place to another. For the release of the man, they demanded a ransom of 2 million U.S. dollars from his relatives, while sending them audio recordings of his torture.

Two suspects were detained in a house located in the Vsevolozhsky District of the Leningrad Region, with the power support of Rosgvardia officers. They tried to resist the law enforcers and escape. There was also a kidnapped citizen with injuries, in handcuffs, with his legs tied and a blindfold on his eyes. A pistol, allegedly a traumatic one, and handcuffs were seized during the search.

The detainees’ actions have been reclassified from section part of Article 105 to part 3 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In addition, a criminal case has been instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all facts of the suspects’ unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.